Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $98,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

