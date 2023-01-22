Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 463.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

