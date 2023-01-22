JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $699,000.

Shares of JEMA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

