JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $49.87.

