Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $157.75 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.95.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,858 shares in the company, valued at $77,939,213.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,939,213.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $38,699,196 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

