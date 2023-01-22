Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $59.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

