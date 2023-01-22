Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.