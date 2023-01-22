Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $313,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. CWM LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

