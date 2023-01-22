Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 587 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average of $94.98. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

