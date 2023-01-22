Larson Financial Group LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

