Larson Financial Group LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

NYSE GIS opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

