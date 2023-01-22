Larson Financial Group LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,277,000 after purchasing an additional 123,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after buying an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

