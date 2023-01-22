Larson Financial Group LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,279 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Up 1.4 %

FOCT stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

