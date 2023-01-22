Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,644 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 546.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.48 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $101.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.