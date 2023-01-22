Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

