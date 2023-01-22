Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.