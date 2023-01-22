Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

