Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LYG opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

