Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.3 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

