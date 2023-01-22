Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.