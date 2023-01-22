ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,277 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.