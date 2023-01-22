ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,277 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ManpowerGroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69.
ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.