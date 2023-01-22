Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

