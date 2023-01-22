Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $297.45 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.