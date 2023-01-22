Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,822 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,982,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,373,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.