Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

