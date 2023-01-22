Motco Acquires Shares of 566 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Motco bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent
In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Stock Performance
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
