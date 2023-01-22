Motco Invests $34,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

