Motco Invests $37,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Motco purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,701,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,116,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,659,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of NOW opened at $441.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.29, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

