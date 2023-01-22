Motco Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Motco grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Evergy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.