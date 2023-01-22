Motco Sells 77 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after buying an additional 66,571 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

