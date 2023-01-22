Motco Takes $37,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Motco acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

