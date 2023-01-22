Motco Takes Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Motco purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 368.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,910.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,910.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,825. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

