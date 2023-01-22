M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

