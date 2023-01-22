M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 815,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after buying an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.