Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.66 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

