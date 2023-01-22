Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,915,000 after buying an additional 103,320 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,161,000 after buying an additional 139,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $253.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

