Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10), Briefing.com reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $127.89.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,070,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.