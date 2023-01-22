onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in onsemi were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 80.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 162.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 23.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 532,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

