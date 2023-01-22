Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.27 and its 200 day moving average is $263.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

