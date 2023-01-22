Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,028 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.30 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.47%.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

