Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Outset Medical Price Performance

OM stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,538.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,538.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,440.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,810 shares of company stock worth $2,816,218 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.