Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NYSE CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

