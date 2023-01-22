Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -296.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

