Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stake Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after acquiring an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.