PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.00 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

