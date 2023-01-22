PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $138.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $139.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

PPG stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

