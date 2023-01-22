Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 294.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,818 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 42.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 577.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 200,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,747,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Repay had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Repay to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,742.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,570. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

