Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $33,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $123.15 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

