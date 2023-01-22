Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

