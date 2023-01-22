Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

ZION opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

